Dance Rebbie Rosie, The Flash actor Keiynan Lonsdale and Power alum Enrique Murciano are the latest names to board the third season of Starz's Step Up series. According to Deadline, Christina Milian and Ne-Yo are already part of the cast. Terayle Hill, who also stars in "Cobra Kai", has been upped to regular in the series. Holly Sorensen is the creator and executive producer of the series. Step Up Season 3: Christina Milian to Replace the Late Naya Rivera As Collette.

Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, who produced the original "Step Up" films, also serve as executive producers alongside stars of the first "Step Up" movie, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Gaslit: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn to Lead Starz’s Anthology Series Based on the Podcast ‘Slow Burn’.

The series is produced by Starz and Lionsgate Television. Starz will air the first two seasons of the series beginning March 5 across all platforms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)