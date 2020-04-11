Strict Action Against Those Violating Coronavirus-related Restrictions, Says MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned people who are violating the restrictions imposed in the state in the wake of coronavirus lockdown and asserted that strict action will be taken against violators. "The government is making an appeal to people that we have to break the chain of coronavirus. People irrespective of all religions are supporting the government. But some people are trying to hide that they are infected with the virus," Chouhan told ANI. "Several people from Jamaat hide this fact which is the reason the virus got spread in many districts. They are risking their lives along with others. There will be strict action. I am warning those people who are violating the restrictions," he said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 259 including 16 deaths. The Chief Minister said that BJP MLAs have offered to donate their 30 per cent salary for a year for the fight against COVID-19. "We will cut it. I appeal to other MLAs as well. We will also make changes in MLAs fund," he said. The Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing allowances and pension by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, 2020, for a year.The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD fund for 2 years -- Rs 7900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India. (ANI)

