Fake Hand Sanitisers: Substandard Sanitisers Manufactured Using Floor Cleaning Chemical Seized in Mumbai by FDA

Hand Sanitiser (Image used for representational purposes only)

Mumbai, March 19: The Food and Drugs Administration personnel raided a hand sanitiser manufacturing unit in suburban Nahur and seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 25 lakh, officials said. The sanitisers were manufactured illegally and were being exported without any valid licence and necessary permissions, officials said on Wednesday. Fake Hand Sanitisers Sold in Mumbai As Demand Surges Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, FDA Nabs Kandivili Man While Selling Fake Biotol to Shops.

Officials had received specific information about the manufacturing unit, where hand sanitisers were manufactured without proper licence from the FDA, an official said. Earlier 5,000 Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized in Gurugram by Haryana FDA.

FDA officials also raided another facility where sanitisers were manufactured by using floor cleaning chemical, the official said. Officials seized around 1,000 bottles of sanitisers and raw material during the raid, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)