Sugarcane Department Sanitises 2,374 Villages in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department of Uttar Pradesh has sanitised 2,374 villages, 157 towns, and 1,528 public workplaces.An official statement quoted UP Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development Principal Secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy saying that with the help of sugar mills, public workplaces like police stations, collectorate, CEO office, etc., have been sanitised across the State."Awareness is being spread by the department. Farmers are made to learn ways to combat COVID-19. People involved in sanitisation work and other activities are maintaining social distancing and adhering to lockdown guidelines while doing their works," reads the statement. (ANI)

