Sultanpur, February 27: A man and his nephew were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle here, officials said on Thursday. The accident took place when Awadhesh Yadav (35), a resident of Babhnaiya Patti, Ambedkarnagar, was taking his maternal uncle, Ramdhari Yadav (57), to a hospital on Wednesday night. UP Road Accident: Man, Grandson Returning From Maha Kumbh Killed After Speeding Car Hits Their Scooter in Bhadohi.

While Ramdhari Yadav died on the spot, Awadhesh Yadav was severely injured and was rushed by locals to a community health centre where he succumbed to injuries. Station House Officer (SHO) of Akhandnagar police station Shyam Sundar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

