Sumaiya Rana Free to Go to Pakistan if She Feels Suffocated in India, Says BJP MP

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Aligarh MP and BJP leader Satish Gautam on Sunday said that Sumaiya Rana is free to go to Pakistan if she feels suffocated in India."If Sumaiya Rana feels suffocated in the country, then there are a lot of paths open for her to go to Pakistan," said Gautam."In India, one can speak openly with freedom," he said."The environment in the country right now is vitriolic and it is suffocating to live in such conditions," Sumaiya Rana had said at an anti-CAA protest in Aligarh. (ANI)

