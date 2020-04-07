Tablighi Jamaat Returnees Identified in Maharashtra, Being Traced: Govt Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): All the Tablighi Jamaat members who returned to Maharashtra from Nizamuddin Markaz have been identified, the Maharashtra Home Ministry sources said.Most of them are traced and quarantined; swab samples have been taken from them. Few of the returnees have still not been traced but police has reached their last known location and it seems that they are trying to hide.The home ministry has asked them not to hide and come before the authorities and get tested. It has warned them that if they do not show up, they will not only be harming themselves healthwise but will also attract penal action for defying law during the imposition of the Epidemic Diseases Act in the state. (ANI)

