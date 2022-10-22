After giving her best in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Film Industry, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her Malayalam film debut as well. Helmed by Arun Gopi, the shooting has already begun and the busy bee Tamannaah will have a working festive season this Diwali. Plan A Plan B Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's Netflix Romcom is a Dull Affair! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tamannaah said "I couldn't be happier to be having a working Diwali! I'll celebrate the festivities with the entire cast and crew on set itself and I'm looking forward to it. I'm very grateful for all the amazing work that has been coming my way. The love that the audiences and my fans give me, is what keeps me motivated all year round." Babli Bouncer Movie Review: Tamannaah Bhatia's Spirited Act Stands Tall in Madhur Bhandarkar's Half-Hearted Comedy About Female Bouncers (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhatia has more in store for her fans with the upcoming release of her romantic-drama flick Gurthundha Seethakalam, Bhola Shankar, Prime Video series Jee Karda and Netflix's Lust Stories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2022 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).