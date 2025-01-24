Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 212, the latest update for its experimental browser.

First introduced in March 2016, Safari Technology Preview is designed to let users explore and test upcoming features intended for future releases of the Safari browser.

The new update focuses on enhancing the user experience, bringing a variety of bug fixes and improvements in multiple areas.

The update includes optimizations for a wide range of web technologies such as Authentication, Canvas, CSS, Forms, JavaScript, Loading, Networking, PDF, Rendering, SVG, Text, Web API, and the Web Inspector, according to Mac Rumours.

These improvements aim to address issues and enhance the overall performance of the browser for developers and advanced users who rely on cutting-edge web tools.

The latest release of Safari Technology Preview is compatible with macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia, the most recent versions of macOS.

Users can easily download and install the update via the Software Update mechanism found in System Preferences or System Settings, provided they have already installed Safari Technology Preview from Apple's official website.

Apple's Safari Technology Preview program continues to gather valuable feedback from developers and users.

As per Mac Rumours, the goal is to fine-tune features before they are included in the regular Safari releases.

Unlike the full version of Safari, this experimental browser does not require a developer account, making it accessible to a broader audience eager to test new capabilities.

Safari Technology Preview allows users to run the experimental version of the browser alongside the regular Safari browser, ensuring that testing and feedback do not interfere with daily web usage.

Although designed primarily for developers, anyone with an interest in web technologies can download and use Safari Technology Preview.

This preview version offers a glimpse into the future of Safari, providing both developers and users the opportunity to explore and provide feedback on new features before they make their way into official Safari updates.

By gathering insights from real-world usage, Apple aims to improve the quality and stability of the final features, which ultimately enhance the web browsing experience for all users.

For those interested in learning more about the changes included in Safari Technology Preview 212, Apple has made the complete release notes available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

The release notes offer a detailed breakdown of the updates and fixes introduced in this version, providing transparency and allowing users to track progress. (ANI)

