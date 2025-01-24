Gurucharan Singh, former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor known for his iconic role as Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The actor, who was hospitalised on January 7, left fans worried after he informed them about his deteriorating health. In the latest news, Gurcharan Singh's father, Hargit Singh, shared a positive update regarding his health and revealed that his son is now out of danger and recovering at home. ‘He Got a Deal’: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Breaks Fast After INR 13 Lakh Brand Deal Is Secured, Set to Head to Mumbai.

Gurucharan Singh’s Father Provides Health Update on the For’TMKOC’ Fame Actor

In an interview with News 18, Gurucharan Singh's father, Hargit Singh, gave an update regarding his son's health, bringing relief to his fans and admirers. He said, "By Waheguru's grace, I'm happy to share that he is now doing much better. Recently, he had to be hospitalised due to severe weakness, which left him in critical condition for some time. It was a deeply worrying period for our family, but with the blessings of Almighty and the efforts of doctors, he is now out of danger." He also shared that Gurucharan Singh is now focusing on recovery and regaining strength by focusing on eating well.

Gurucharan Singh’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurucharan Singh official (@sodhi_gcs)

Hargit Singh revealed that Gurucharan Singh always had a strong connection to the Supreme Almighty and spirituality, and seeing the recent outpouring of concern and love for him has deeply touched his heart. Speaking about how the TMKOC actor is coming back on track, he said, "He has begun taking short walks and is slowly returning to a routine, but we are being very careful that he doesn't pressurise himself."

Gurucharan Singh Was on Liquid Diet for 19 Days

In another update, Gurucharan Singh's close friend Bhakti Soni also shared details regarding the actor's hospitalisation and revealed that he was on a liquid diet for 19 days, which resulted in the weakness. It was Bhakti who stepped in and offered much-needed support by securing the actor a brand deal worth INR 13 lakh. This convinced him to break his fast and focus on his health. ‘Halat Bohot Jyaada Kharab Ho Gayii Hai’: ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Sodhi Hospitalised Due to Deteriorating Health (Watch Video).

Gurucharan Singh, who was much loved for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular daily soap in 2012, only to return again and again leave in 2020. The character is currently played by Balwinder Singh Suri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).