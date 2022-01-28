Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): American tech giant Apple is all set to bring a ton of new emojis with its upcoming iOS 15.4 update.

As per The Verge, iOS 15.4 will include a new crop of emoji, including a melting face, someone saluting, beans, and a slightly uncomfortable biting lip icon.

As usual, the new emoji and variations of existing emoji are coming thanks to a new version of the Unicode standard that dictates the standard set of pictographs that get added to our devices.

iOS 15.4 is currently in beta, but when it rolls out, it should include 37 new emojis. Emojipedia put together a first look at Apple's renditions. The specific way emoji look will vary from platform to platform, but you can get a feel for what to expect from the Unicode Consortium, which is the body in charge of creating new emoji (among many other very important things).

Apart from the bunch of new images, the iOS 15.4 beta will also include the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask. (ANI)

