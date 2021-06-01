Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Samsung Display has reportedly started making 120Hz LTPO OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro from last week. Reports suggest that Samsung Display could also manufacture the OLED screen for a few iPad models which will be released next year.

According to Mashable, Apple will be switching from LCD and Mini-LED screens to OLED screens for a few iPad models, which can be starting next year. Samsung Display has been supplying Apple the OLED screens for Apple Watches, iPhones, and even the Touch Bars that continue MacBooks. Now they're expected to provide the screens to Apple for iPad.

Both Samsung and Apple have prescribed the assembly schedule alongside the delivery of the screens. LG could even be one of the suppliers for the iPad screens next year. Apple, at the instant, is the largest tablet maker within the world, and Samsung could really enjoy this deal as Apple is certainly getting to place an outsized order for the iPads.

The most recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro saw a switch from LCD to Mini-LED display, which brought better brightness, contrast ratio, and deeper blacks. However, Mini-LED displays are still nowhere near when it involves competing with OLED panels, as those are the simplest within the business.

It is also being reported that each one of the iPad models that Apple will release in 2023 will bring OLED screens. This suggests that Samsung could expect a good larger investment and faster innovation within the OLED displays. It is expected for more brands to start out using OLED panels in their tablets or laptops.

As per Mashable, the 120Hz LTPO display found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is probably one among the simplest within the business because it delivers top-of-the-line performance, great colours, brightness, and blacks. Seeing all that on a bigger screen is going to be a dream come true for tons of folks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)