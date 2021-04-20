Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker, launched a wide range of products including the new iMac, iPad Pro with M1 chip, iPhone Purple, AirTags Apple TV 4K and Apple Card Family globally. Apple Card is an innovative way for people to share their Apple Card, track purchases, manage spending with their family sharing group. Apple Card customers can add up to five people to their Apple Card account by sharing Apple Card with them in Wallet. Apple Card can be shared with any eligible customer who is 18 years or older as a co-owner, providing the opportunity for both to build credit history together. Apple Card offers daily cash, which gives back up to 3 percent of every purchase as cash on the Apple Cash card. Users will receive unlimited 2 percent daily cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay. Apple Spring Loaded 2021 Event: New iPad Pro, iMacs, AirPods 3 & AirTags Expected To Be Launched Today; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The company also launched the new iPhone 12 Purple and it will go on sale on April 30. Apple also introduced AirTags that helps users find their items. Each AirTag is equipped with the Apple-designed U1 chip using Ultra-Wideband technology, enabling Precision Finding5 for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users. If AirTag is separated from its owner and out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down. AirTag includes support for the accessibility features built into iOS.One piece of AirTags costs Rs $29 and it will be available from April 30, 2021.

Apple iPhone 12 Purple (Photo Credits: Apple)

The Cupertino-based company also introduced upcoming titles for Apple TV+ including Ted Lasso Season 2. The company also announced the Apple TV 4K that comes with an A12 Bionic chipset and can play movies at high frame rates. Apple TV 4K+ gets a new colour balance feature and can be controlled by a completely redesigned remote with a new touch-enabled click pad and power button. Apple TV 4K costs $179 for the 32GB variant and $199 for the 64GB model.

New Apple iMac (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple also introduced a new iMac that comes powered by the M1 processor. The new iMac comes with a 24-inch Retina display. It gets a 1080MP camera with a noise reduction feature for videos. The new iMac also features 6 speaker system with an advanced algorithm to deliver a high-quality experience. The new iMac comes with up to 4 USB ports, a magnetic screen connector, magic keyboard with emoji, touch Id, magic trackpad, magic mouse and more. Apple's new iMac is priced from $1299 and will be available for sale from next month. Pre-orders for the new iMac will commence on April 30, 2021.

Apple AirTags (Photo Credits: Apple)

The company also introduced a new iPad Pro with the M1 Processor. New iPad Pro sports two screen sizes - an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. At the front, there is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle true depth camera with a center stage feature. The new iPad Pro features a smart keyboard which is now available in white colour. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is priced at $799 whereas the 12.9-inch model costs $1,099.

