Tech News | Facebook, Instagram to Allow Users to Turn off Political Ads Ahead of 2020 US Elections

Washington DC [USA], June 17 (ANI): Ahead of the 2020 elections in the United States, tech giant Facebook has recently launched a new feature through which users will be able to 'turn off' the political ads in the application as they like.

The feature will be available in the Facebook-owned photo-sharing application Instagram.

In addition to this feature, Facebook has also planned to launch the 'Voting Information Center' which will give all the relevant information about voting to the users at their fingertips, reported the Verge.

The information center feature has been set up to increase the voter turnout at for the upcoming elections. (ANI)

