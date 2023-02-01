Washington {US], January 31 (ANI): American tech giant Google has said that it's planning to add Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year making it easier for users to install the app and open files.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, ChromeOS already supports the Microsoft 365 and OneDrive Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), but there's a promise of "new integration later this year on ChromeOS, making it easier to install the app and open files."

Also Read | Wednesday 2: Emma Myers Thinks Jenna Ortega's Character Needs a 'Season Of Singleness'.

This new integration will include a guided setup to install the Microsoft 365 app and connect OneDrive accounts to the ChromeOS Files app.

This OneDrive integration will also see documents in the Files app moved over to Microsoft's cloud storage when they're accessed within the Microsoft 365 app. That's a lot better than OneDrive users having to use the current Android or PWA apps that don't integrate into the Files app on ChromeOS, reported The Verge.

Also Read | SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs England Cricket Match in Kimberley.

Google says more details on the integration will be shared "in the coming months," with ChromeOS testers in dev and beta channels able to access the integration a little early.

Microsoft first attacked Google's Chromebook laptops in a commercial nearly 10 years ago as part of the company's "Scroogled" campaign. The software maker has been consistently wary of Chromebooks taking over the lucrative role of low-cost Windows laptops in education and businesses.

Chromebooks have since become incredibly popular with students in the US, causing Microsoft to again demonstrate its fears over ChromeOS in 2017, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)