Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Amid an increasing pressure to tackle misinformation on climate change on the world's largest video platform- YouTube, the parent company Google has announced that it will start demonetising content on the platform that includes climate change denial.

As per Mashable India, not only Google will demonetise the content but will also limit monetisation tools to creators who post videos that deny climate change.

Also Read | Dream11 Founders Booked; Case Registered Against Harsh Jain And Bhavit Sheth In Bengaluru Days After Karnataka Govt Passed Bill to Ban Online Gaming.

The major change in the company's ad policy comes, after the increase in the number of extreme weather events caused by climate change.

Reportedly, scientists and activists have been increasing urging more concrete action to both tackle climate change as well as misinformation about the issue.

Also Read | DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

"In recent years, we've heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change," the company said in a statement.

"Advertisers simply don't want their ads to appear next to this content. And publishers and creators don't want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos," Mashable India said quoting Google's statement.

The company further stated that the "content that includes claims that climate change is a scam or a hoax, or which deny well-established scientific consensus proving that the earth is warming up, or those that claim carbon emissions from human activities such as burning fossil fuels or producing meat do not contribute to climate change" will be demonetised under the new guidelines.

Google already restricts monetisation for certain types of sensitive content on the platform. Earlier, the tech giant also announced that it will ban all types of content that feature misinformation regarding the COIVD-19 vaccines.

However, Google has not yet made it clear whether it will remove the content entirely from the platform as it did with vaccine-denial content.

According to Mashable India, the company's new rules concerning climate change were drafted with consultation from authoritative sources and will apply to Google ads served as part of the YouTube Partner Program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)