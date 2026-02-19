By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): In my opinion, Titan has shaped India's relationship with time through a blend of technical ingenuity and deep-seated trust. Recently, I attended an event in Mumbai where the brand unveiled the second edition of its 'Titan of the Year' platform. It's an initiative designed to recognize distinguished Indians whose journeys challenge convention and set new global benchmarks.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Udaipur Ceremony Details and Hyderabad Reception Revealed.

After honoring Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in its inaugural tribute, the 2026 edition celebrates Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju. The recognition was marked by the launch of a stunning limited-edition timepiece that translates Gukesh's fearless strategy and calm precision into meticulous craftsmanship.

Bringing Culture into Horology

Also Read | 'Ghar Ghuskar Goli Maarunga': BJP Worker Raj Amera Singh Threatens Rahul Gandhi, Detained After Video Goes Viral.

During the event, I had the chance to sit down with Mahendra Singh Chauhan from Titan to understand the philosophy behind this partnership. Mahi explained that 'Titan of the Year' is a platform to connect with personalities who have a deep impact on the Indian diaspora. He noted that the core facet is to bring product design into the 'cultural domain' rather than staying purely within a commercial, product-centered space.

When I asked Mahi why Gukesh was the right fit, he spoke about a fundamental alignment of value systems. He described Gukesh as someone who is 'extremely calm, very assertive, but very confident. An Indian mind who's shaping the global dialogue, much like Titan aims to do. Interestingly, Mahendra admitted that while he didn't know if Gukesh was a 'watch guy' initially, it was the Grandmaster's persona and humble background that inspired the creation of this piece.

A Closer Look at the Timepiece

The watch itself is a technical marvel. Mahendra walked me through the intricate details, noting that converting the abstract nature of chess into a tangible product was no small feat.

The Movement: The watch is powered by Titan's in-house caliber 7S60 automatic movement, featuring a 40-hour power reserve.

The Dial: It features an intricate marquetry dial made of 48 individually cut pieces of Tiger's Eye and Black Agate, echoing the geometry of a chessboard.

The Details: The custom indices mirror the game's hierarchy and the movement of specific chess pieces. The rotor is inscribed with 'Youngest World Chess Champion at 18', and the signature Grandmaster Knight motif appears on both the rotor and the counterpoise.

Build: Housed in a rose-gold finished 316 stainless steel case with sapphire crystal, the watch is limited to just 500 numbered pieces and priced at INR 69,995.

A Moment with the Grandmaster:

I also had the opportunity to interact with Gukesh himself and even got a few pictures with the youngest world champion. Despite the gravity of his achievements, he carries himself with remarkable composure.

I asked him a few questions that had been on my mind. First, seeing the number 18 featured on the watch, I asked if 18 was a lucky number for him. He smiled and clarified that it wasn't about luck; rather, it marks the fact that he became the World Chess Champion at 18 and is the 18th World Chess Champion.

Secondly, I asked if he followed any specific rituals or superstitions, much like Sachin Tendulkar's famous red cloth. Gukesh was quite clear: he isn't superstitious. In a game driven by pure strategy and mental fortitude, his focus remains entirely on the board--a sentiment echoed by Rahul Shukla, VP at Titan, who noted that Gukesh's journey captures the 'spirit, perseverance, and confidence of a new India'.

As Gukesh mentioned during the launch, being recognized as the 'Titan of the Year' is a meaningful moment that reflects India's growing presence on the global stage. For collectors, I believe that the Gukesh x Grandmaster is a piece of history you can wear. It's a living chapter of Indian brilliance expressed through global-caliber watchmaking.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)