Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Infinix currently has four smartphones in its Note 12 range: Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i and Note 12 VIP. Although not even one of these supports 5G networks, but the company will soon launch the Note 12 series smartphones with 5G connectivity.

This revelation comes from Indian online retailer Flipkart, which set up a promo page on its website for the Infinix Note 12 5G series. It also includes a couple of images that give us a glimpse of the Note 12 5G series smartphone and confirm a few specs - 108MP triple camera, AMOLED screen, and USB-C port, as per GSM Arena.

Also Read | @ANI CM Oversaw the Use of Drone Technology to Keep a Hawk-eye View of the Yatra from a … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

Neither has Flipkart announced the name of this smartphone, nor the number of smartphones that will be included in the Note 12 5G lineup. However, it is expected to hear more about the lineup in the coming days.

It will not be the first time that Infinix has launched a smartphone with 108 MP primary or 5G support. The Infinix Zero X Pro and Note 12 VIP feature 108-megapixel cameras, while the Infinix Zero 5G, unveiled in February, comes with 5G connectivity. (ANI)

Also Read | Canada Day 2022 Greetings & Messages: Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Status Video To Share and Celebrate Canada's Birthday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)