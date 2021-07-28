Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Instagram has rolled out a few new features to make the application safer for everyone, especially minors.

Users below the age of 16 (18 in some countries) will now have private accounts by default.

For the unversed, only approved followers can see posts and like or comment under private accounts.

In a blog post dated July 27, Instagram also announced other major changes. It will roll out new technology aimed at reducing unwanted contact from adults -- like those who have already been blocked or reported by other teens -- and it will change how advertisers can reach its teenage audience, reported TechCrunch.

"For young people who already have a public account on Instagram, we will show them a notification highlighting the benefits of a private account and explaining how to change their privacy settings. We will still give young people the choice to switch to a public account or keep their current account public if they wish," the post read.

The decision has been taken after detailed research carried out by Instagram. The research suggested that eight out of ten young people accepted the private default settings during sign-up.

However, Instagram will not force teenagers to remain private. They can switch to public accounts at any time, including during sign-up. (ANI)

