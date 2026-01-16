New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): X, formerly known as Twitter, reportedly experienced a major global outage on Friday.

Thousands of users reported issues with the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

"Twitter/X is currently down worldwide," a user wrote on X.

"Woah. I just realized how addicted I am to Twitter/X. The app was down and I still turned airplane mode on and off like 30 times trying to check it," another netizen posted on X.

As of 10:52 a.m. ET, 200,000 people reported issues with X, according to Downdetector, a downtime-monitoring service that tracks outages by collecting reports from multiple sources. Most problems reported on Downdetector (56 per cent) were related to the X app, while 33 per cent were related to the website and 10 per cent cited a server connection, Variety reported.

The issues with X began around 10:10 a.m. ET and seemed to briefly resolve around 10:35 a.m. At 10:41 a.m., the error messages resumed.

This is not the first time X has faced connectivity problems. The platform experienced a similar widespread outage in November, when tens of thousands of users encountered error messages such as "Internal server error/Error code 500" and "Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed." (ANI)

