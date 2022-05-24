Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Though Motorola has not had a history of using flagship chips for its foldable smartphones, which have had two iterations so far, a company executive has revealed this is about to change.

According to GSM Arena, a Motorola brand manager shared a teaser on his Weibo page, revealing the new Moto Razr will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The first generation Moto Razr had launched in late 2019 and at the time the company had told the outlet that having a flagship chipset is not a top priority among foldable users, and that's why HQ decided against the idea. That seems to have changed now.

As per GSM Arena, the latest rumours suggested the new phone will have larger screens both on the outside and inside, and we expect the inner panel to support a 120Hz refresh rate. (ANI)

