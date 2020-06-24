Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Netflix's new 'remove from row' feature has made it easier for users to remove unwanted titles from rows. The whole idea of the feature is to give the user more control over what shows up on their Netflix homepage.

The 'continue watching' row is one of the most prominent, appearing at the top of the homepage. However, if one is not interested in watching the currently running show/ movie, the new feature helps to remove those titles from the row.

Also Read | Reasons to Invest in Real Estate vs Stocks.

According to The Verge, Netflix is also making it a little quicker to access episodes, info, and ratings by adding them directly into the menu when people tap on a title. This should save people from having to go into the movie or TV show's individual landing page.

The 'remove from row' feature is currently available to Android mobile users on both phone and tablet devices. Netflix intends to roll the feature out to people using iOS devices on June 29. (ANI)

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Booked For Sexual Harassment by Former WWE Diva Terri Runnels Amid #SpeakingOut Movement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)