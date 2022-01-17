Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): It was rumoured that Apple will bring 120Hz ProMotion displays to its entire iPhone 14 series but a new report is suggesting that Apple will keep its high-refresh-rate display tech exclusive to its Pro iPhones.

As per GSM Arena, the new report comes from Ross Young, who stated that Apple will keep its high-refresh-rate display tech exclusive to its Pro iPhones.

Young specified that BOE Display which is expected to be one of the display suppliers for this year's new iPhones does not have enough LTPO display capacity and Apple will wait out at least another year to implement ProMotion on the vanilla iPhone models.

The new report also detailed the alleged iPhone 14 Pro display panel with an image showing both punch-hole and pill-shaped cutouts on the display next to each other instead of a notch.

This would be the first time any manufacturer decides to go with both display cutout styles so it would be interesting to see if this design holds up. Based on the report, this design will only make its way to the 14Pro and Pro Max phones. (ANI)

