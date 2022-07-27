Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): After the phone was first discovered earlier this month, the Oppo K10 Energy unveils officially on Wednesday.

According to GSM Arena, Oppo interpreted the word "Energy" on the back, with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, the phone is intended to be an Oppo K10 5G that is more reasonably priced. It is already available for purchase in China.The 6.59" LCD screen on the K10 smartphone boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ quality. The 16MP selfie camera has a punch hole in the left corner. A 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and two 2MP auxiliary cameras are located on the rear of the device.

The majority of these features are identical to those listed on the Oppo K9s spec sheet, which explains why they seem so familiar.

Oppo K10 Energy is sold with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is more powerful than any K9s version.

A 5,000 mAh battery with 30W quick charging, sophisticated cooling, ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12, and two new colours--Black and Blue--are among the other features, as reported by GSM Arena.

Oppo's online store lists the price at CNY 2,199. (ANI)

