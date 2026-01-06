By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Let me start by saying we need Air Purifiers in Delhi. The toxic air is making it difficult to even breathe, so at least indoors, we need air purifiers to let us live in peace. After testing the Philips AC4221, part of the new PureProtect Pro 4200 Series, it is clear that this device aims to marry high-end performance with a premium aesthetic. Let's find out if this one is for you.

Also Read | Intimacy, Tradition and Kama Sutra: Why Are Seema Anand and Shubhankar Mishra Podcast Videos Going Viral.

Unboxing and Design:

The unboxing experience is straightforward where you are greeted with a 'Getting Started' guide, a power adapter, and the unit itself. Please note that the filters come wrapped in plastic inside the device and need to remove the symmetrical side covers and unwrap the two filters before first-time use.

Also Read | Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal Seen Begging on the Streets, Suffering from Alzheimer's Disease; Singer Hums Her Original Himesh Reshammiya Song ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’ (Watch Videos).

For a change, this one purifier doesn't just work efficiently but looks stylish. Finished in a sleek Metallic Black, it features a minimalistic cylindrical design that blends seamlessly into modern bedrooms or work spaces. It is surprisingly lightweight at 6.3 kg, making it easy to move between rooms. The navigation is easy too with a highly responsive touch control panel that merges beautifully with the top surface for a futuristic look.

Performance:

The most impressive aspect of the AC4221 is its sheer power. During my testing, it brought the AQI down from a hazardous 385 to a near-perfect 1, making the indoor air feel cleaner than the Swiss Alps. This performance is backed by a massive Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 600 m³/h.

The 'Silent Owl' Experience:

Inspired by the silent flight of owls, the fan blades are designed to be 35%-50% quieter than previous models. Operating as low as 15 dB in sleep mode, it ensures your sleep remains undisturbed while the air stays pure. In Sleep Mode, the display and lights turn off completely to avoid any light disturbance.

Smart Features and Maintenance:

The Air+ App adds depth to the experience. By holding the power and light buttons simultaneously, you can pair the device to your phone.

App Control: You can monitor outdoor vs. indoor air quality, schedule operating times, and enable a Child Lock.

Ambient Light: The AQI color ring doubles as a soft night light, which can be toggled on or off depending on your preference.

Maintenance: Filters last roughly 9,000 hours. The app provides a detailed health status for the filter and will notify you when it's time for a replacement.

Things to Consider:

While the performance is top-tier, you should note a few points:

Price: The official MRP is INR 27,995, though it is currently listed on Flipkart and Amazon for around INR 25,899. This may feel like a significant investment compared to entry-level purifiers from brands like Xiaomi and Qubo who also offer solid purifiers starting at INR 10,000.

Sensor Care: To maintain accuracy, the AeraSense sensor on the side requires occasional cleaning.

In The End

In my opinion, the Philips AC4221 is a powerful, quiet, and beautiful addition to any home. It is particularly well-suited for baby rooms due to its silent operation or large living areas that require high CADR. If you are looking for a trusted brand with a nationwide service network and can justify the premium price tag, it is arguably one of the most effective purifiers on the market today.

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)