Seoul [South Korea], July 8 (ANI): Samsung has announced that it is bringing a range of Galaxy S20 features to the Galaxy A series with a new software update.

With the help of the new software update, Galaxy A51 and A71 users will now be able to camera features like Single Take and Night Hyperlapse. Just by tapping record with the Single Take feature, users can capture up to ten seconds of footage with a wide range of capture modes, including Live Focus, Smart Crop, video, and AI filter and can later choose the one they like the most.

The users can also enjoy several Pro Mode functionalities from the Galaxy S20, including Manual Focus and Shutter Speed control.

The update also brings more Keyboard and Gallery functionalities to users that are designed to make their day-to-day interactions with their smartphones "as convenient as possible".

Samsung, in a statement, said that "Updates such as these, bringing flagship features to Galaxy A devices, are part of Samsung's ongoing efforts to provide all users with the best smartphone experiences." (ANI)

