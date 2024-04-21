Tech News | Samsung Expands Galaxy F15 Lineup with 8GB RAM Variant

Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Samsung has announced an expansion of its Galaxy F15 lineup, catering to the diverse needs of consumers.

Following its recent launch, the Galaxy F15 initially offered two RAM configurations, both paired with a generous 128GB of storage.

Now, the tech giant has unveiled a new variant, boasting 8GB of RAM alongside the existing storage capacity, as per GSM Arena.

Available exclusively in India, the enhanced Samsung Galaxy F15 is now up for grabs at authorised retailers across the country.

It is priced at INR 15,999. As part of a limited-time promotion, buyers can also have additional benefits such as bank cashback or upgrade bonus of INR 1,000.

While the introduction of the 8GB RAM variant marks a notable upgrade, the device retains all other specifications unchanged from its predecessors.

The Galaxy F15 continues to feature a vibrant 6.6-inch 90 Hz 1080x2340 Super AMOLED touchscreen, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, as per GSM Arena.

It has camera setup comprising a 50 MP main lens, 5 MP ultrawide lens, and 2 MP macro lens. The device has 13 MP selfie camera. It has 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. (ANI)

