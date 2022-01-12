New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Samsung is launching its new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet in India.

As per GSM Arena, the company confirmed the slate will be available in the Asia-Pacific country starting from Monday, January 17.

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5" LCD and is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 with an octa-core CPU. There are three memory options - 3/32GB, 4/64GB, 4/128GB. It has an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front-facing one for video calls.

According to GSM Arena, there are two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - Wi-Fi-only and LTE. Both have a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging the 7,040 mAh battery.

The starting price of the Galaxy Tab A8 is INR 17,999. There are some rebates, equal to INR 2,000, and Samsung will also throw in a book cover accessory worth INR 999. (ANI)

