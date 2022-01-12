Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara made it to stumps on day two of third Test against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground. At stumps, India are 57/2 in 17 overs, leading by 70 runs. India took a narrow 13-run lead as the pace attack shot out South Africa for 210, with Jasprit Bumrah taking 5/42, his seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket on a pitch which was aiding fast bowlers. Mohammed Shami (2/39), Umesh Yadav (2/64) and Shardul Thakur (1/37) were among the other wicket-takers for the tourists. IND vs SA 3rd Test 2021–22 Highlights of Day 2.

With a lead of 13, India lost Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul early. Agarwal edged it to Dean Elgar at first slip off Kagiso Rabada while Rahul edged straight to Aiden Markram at second slip off Marco Jansen. Kohli and Pujara dug their heels in to put up an unbeaten stand of 33 to ensure India didn't lose any other wicket till stumps arrived. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights from day two: Netizens Laud Jasprit Bumrah After Indian Pacer Takes Five-Wicket Haul On Day 2 of IND vs SA 3rd Test.

# Virat Kohli completed 100 Test catches.

# Kohli became 4th Indian fielder to take 100-plus catches in Tests and ODIs.

# Mohammed Shami becomes fourth bowlers with most wickets for India across formats in SENA countries.

# Jasprit Bumrah scalped his seventh five-wicket haul in Tests.

# Bumrah has now scalped 100+ wickets under Virat Kohli’s captaincy in Tests.

# Bumrah figures of 5/42 are the best by an Indian pacer in an innings at Newlands, Cape Town.

# Keegan Petersen scored his second Test half-century.

Earlier, with South Africa starting from 167/7, Jasprit Bumrah took his fourth wicket of the innings when he removed Keegan Petersen. Kagiso Rabada threatened to reduce the deficit but holed out to Bumrah at long-off off Shardul Thakur. Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul by removing Lungi Ngidi. (Inputs IANS).

