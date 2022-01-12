Seoul [South Korea], January 12 (ANI): Samsung hasn't set an announcement date for the rumoured Galaxy Tab S8 series, however, new leaked live images suggest that the release date is approaching fast.

According to GSM Arena, the images of all three devices - the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra don't reveal much except some dimensions, but the release date might be pretty close since the devices are going through the certification process.

In another interesting development, the S8 series will likely play well with the S-Pen that's compatible with the previous Galaxy S7 generation, as the same stylus with the same FCC ID passed through the Galaxy S8's regulatory process.

As per GSM Arena, the vanilla model will offer an 11-inch screen, the Plus variant will boast a 12-inch panel while the Ultra option is going up to 14.6".

All three iterations will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, though. And only the latter has a notched display. (ANI)

