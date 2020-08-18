Seoul [South Korea], Aug 18 (ANI): Samsung on Tuesday named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates.

"Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible for Galaxy users by supporting for three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | DMRC Reduces Perks And Allowances of Employees by 50% Citing Adverse Financial Condition Due to Non-Operation of Metro Services.

For example, the Galaxy S20 lineup, announced in February 2020 powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades, starting with Android 11.

Below are the eligible Galaxy devices:

Also Read | From Mohanlal's Sarvakalasala to Nivin Pauly's Action Hero Biju - 7 Malayalam Movies That Ditched Story Structure and Yet Turned Out to Be Awesome.

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, and upcoming S series devices;

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices;

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and upcoming Z series devices;

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices;

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and upcoming Tab S series devices.

Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, Janghyun Yoon, said the company is committed to supporting its users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences.

"Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices. As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available," Yoon said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)