Washington DC [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Spotify will launch all League of Legends audio content, including exclusive podcast series after signing a multiyear partnership with Riot Games.

At least one show will launch this year, called Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds, a nine-episode series that'll lead up to the 10th League of Legends championship this fall. Listeners will hear about the players and top anthem through game highlights, interviews, and game sound effects, The Verge reported.

Two music playlists, including the existing, "This is League of Legends," will be updated regularly, too. Spotify's also planning to dedicate a day to the Worlds Anthem, a song Riot releases every year to kick off its annual championship competition, to give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at how the music was made.

League of Legends is one of the most popular esports, more than 100 million people watched the world championship last year. (ANI)

