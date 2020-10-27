California [US], October 27 (ANI): Video conferencing giant Zoom has rolled out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature to secure calls.

According to The Verge, the application will let both free and paid users secure their meetings so that only participants, not Zoom or anyone else, can access their content. Zoom said E2EE is supported across its Mac, PC, iOS, and Android apps, as well as Zoom Rooms, but not its web client or third-party clients that use the Zoom SDK.

In a technical preview for 30 days, Zoom is asking for feedback on the feature. However, the company said that E2EE will continue to be available after this period, as per The Verge.

Instructions on how to enable it can be found in Zoom's help centre.

Zoom has previously offered encryption for its calls, but the data was only encrypted between each meeting participant and Zoom's servers, rather than being end-to-end encrypted between participants.

This initial launch is just the first of four phases Zoom is planning for its end-to-end encryption offering. The next phase, which is scheduled to include better identity management and support for single sign-on, is currently planned to launch next year. (ANI)

