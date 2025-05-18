Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled a major inter-state child trafficking network operating across at least seven states, following the abduction of a four-year-old boy from Hathras. The child, Kavish, was kidnapped on May 9 while playing outside his home and was rescued six days later from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, after an extensive 1,760 km search. The investigation led to the arrest of five individuals, including local couple Monu and Neha Pathak from Hathras, and Andhra Pradesh residents Maddi Patla Raghavendra and Subba Lakshmi. The gang reportedly targeted childless couples, particularly those who had undergone unsuccessful IVF treatments, offering trafficked children for adoption. The price for each child varied based on age and appearance, ranging from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh. Police tracked the suspects using CCTV footage, tracing their movements from Hathras to Agra, and then by train to Vijayawada. Upon locating the suspects in a hotel, authorities rescued the child and apprehended the traffickers. The operation also uncovered connections between the gang and hospital staff, including ward boys and nurses, who allegedly facilitated the identification of potential clients. 'If You Desire a Son…You Cannot Go for a Trafficked Child': Supreme Court Cancels Bail Granted to Man Who Bought Stolen Child for INR 4 Lakh; Slams UP Govt, Allahabad HC for Bail to Child Trafficking Accused.

Hathras Child Trafficking Racket Busted

यूपी के हाथरस जिले से 1 बच्चा किडनैप हुआ। पुलिस CCTV से पीछा करते हुए 1760 KM दूर विजयवाड़ा (आंध्र प्रदेश) पहुंच गई। पता चला कि एक ऐसा इंटरस्टेट गैंग है, जो ऑन डिमांड बच्चे चुराता है। इस गैंग ने अब तक 8 बच्चे चुराकर कई–कई लाख में बेच दिए। हाथरस से किडनैप हुआ बच्चा रिकवर है। कुल… pic.twitter.com/meVNKh160v — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)