Hyderabad, June 18: A bomb threat was received at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning, prompting an intense search operation across the airport premises. Speaking to ANI, the Assistant Commissioner of Police at Begumpet said, "Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later."

Authorities launched extensive checks with the help of bomb detection and disposal teams. As of now, no suspicious objects have been found. This comes just days after several bomb threats were reported at airports and flights in India. A Lufthansa flight (LH752) from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was recently forced to turn back mid-air after a bomb threat was received via email on June 15. Mumbai School Bomb Threat: 2 International Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Probe To Trace Sender.

According to official sources, the threat mail arrived at 6:01 PM IST and claimed the aircraft was being targeted. The bomb threat assessment committee advised the flight to return to Frankfurt as a precaution. "A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport," an official said.

A Lufthansa spokesperson confirmed that the flight was diverted out of an abundance of caution. "Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa's highest priority. Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today," the airline added. Mumbai Bomb Threat: US Consulate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Phone Call Threatening Bomb Blast on Its Premises; Nothing Suspicious Found.

On June 17, another bomb threat was reported on IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was flying from Muscat to Delhi with a scheduled stop at Kochi. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur. DCP Lohit Matani of Nagpur said all passengers were safely deboarded and an investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)