Telangana Minister KT Ramarao Interacts with Captains of the IT Industry over Video Call

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister KT Ramarao on Wednesday interacted with the captains of the IT industry over a video call.The minister gave an overview of the strategy being followed by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.The industry captains expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government. They came forward to augment the government's relief measures and assured all possible assistance.The minister thanked the representatives of IT industry for partnering with the state government in the fight against COVID-19.He said the government will prepare a detailed lockdown exit plan soon and share it with the industry representatives. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan also participated in this interaction. (ANI)

