Telangana Reports 41 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, Tally Reaches 1,592

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Forty-one more COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the state's tally to 1,592."The cases include 1002 cured/discharged, 556 active cases and 34 deaths," the State Health Department said in a release.A total of 96,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India while 36,824 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.There are 56,316 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,029 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)