Thane, January 27: A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city following a domestic quarrel, police said on Monday. The incident took place on January 24 evening in Kavesar area on Ghodbunder Road here, they said. The man was disturbed due to a quarrel in his house, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said without elaborating. Thane Shocker: Man Shows Porn Video to Minor Girl in Public Toilet in Ambernath, Arrested for Sexual Harassment.

He then went to the terrace of the building, where his house was located, and allegedly jumped from there, the official said. Some people rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

