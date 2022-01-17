'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan will reportedly play the lead opposite superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost' film. A source close to the film said, "Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. Sonal Chauhan Birthday: Chic and Edgy, 10 Style Statements From the Diva’s Instagram Feed That Are Glam AF (View Pics).

They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine on screen pair and that's when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film." Initially, Kajal Agarwal was supposed to play the lead. However, she walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. The Ghost: Akhil Akkineni To Share Screen Alongside His Father Akkineni Nagarjuna for the Upcoming Thriller.

Then makers got Jacqueline Fernandez on board, but later she exited the project due to unknown reasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)