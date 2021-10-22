Akhil Akkineni is currently enjoying his success, as his recently released romantic comedy 'Most Eligible Bachelor' has become quite a big hit. The young and promising actor is all set to share the screen alongside his father Akkineni Nagarjuna in their upcoming thriller. Agent Poster: Akhil Akkineni Completes His 365 Days Challenge, Shows Off His Abs In The New Poster (View Pic).

'Garuda Vega' director Praveen Sattaru is helming Nagarjuna's upcoming movie 'The Ghost'. There are reports that the makers of 'The Ghost' are keen to rope in 'Hello' actor Akhil for an important role, to share the screen with his father. An official confirmation regarding the same would be out anytime soon. Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde’s Romantic-Comedy Telugu Film Is About Love and Hope (Watch Video).

Bollywood actress Gul Panag is on board to play the female lead alongside Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost', while Anikha Surendran might be chosen to play the love interest for Akhil, who is to join the team soon. 'The Ghost' is a joint production venture of Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna's movie under Chaitanya Krishna's direction, which is titled 'Bangarraju' is to feature his other son Naga Chaitanya alongside Nagarjuna. So, both 'Bangarraju', and 'The Ghost' have created much hype, as both movies feature Nagarjuna with his sons.

