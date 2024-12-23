Our voice can be used for more than just speaking or singing. It is also inherently democratic.The voice is a democratic instrument per se. Almost anyone without health impediments can use their voice and, unlike other instruments, it doesn't cost anything. "You can be particularly creative with your voice," says Christine Siegert, President of the State Music Councilsin Germany.

The music councils annually choose an instrument of the year, and in 2025 it will be the human voice. From singing and speaking to whispering or shouting, the voice can do a lot.

"All these sounds can also be used musically, and you can also be creative with loud shouts or screams," Siegert tells DW.

In addition, the voice connects people all over the world and can overcome cultural, linguistic and geographical boundaries, especially in singing. In short: for the organizers, it is a basis for communication and international understanding.

Singing in protest

"The instrument of the year is also associated with political messages," says Christine Siegert. "We know workers' songs, revolutionary songs like the Marseillaise and we also know how important singing was for Martin Luther during the Reformation. You can achieve a lot with your voice."

In Afghanistan, the Taliban's new "virtue law" prohibits women from singing or speaking loudly in public. Regardless of the content of what is sung or said, the female voice is said to be "seductive." Even if singing takes place inside the house and the sound escapes outside, there is a threat of punishment. But the women raise their voices anyway. Protest videos of Afghan women recording their songs at home and posting them online are currently going viral.

The voice as a political instrument

In Germany, the voice has taken on a different political significance this year. When the state music councils decided on "the voice" as the instrument of the year 2025 three years ago, they could not have foreseen the current political situation. "Back then, we thought less about the particular challenges that democracies are currently facing," says Hartmut Schröder, General Secretary of the Schleswig-Holstein State Music Council.

The voice is particularly in demand now, he explains to DW: "Here in Germany, we have the upcoming Bundestag elections, so the voice in the parliamentary process is important."

It's important to note that the German word "Stimme" has two meanings: it can mean either voice or vote.

Thus, following the failure of Germany's governing coalition, voters will cast their "voice" — or in English, their vote — in the early federal elections in February and can thus figuratively help determine the political direction of the country.

Instrument of the year

The state music councils of the federal states in Germany have jointly chosen an instrument of the year since 2008. "Back then, we started with the popular instrument, the clarinet," says Hartmut Schröder. "We wanted to draw media attention to music using instruments that are not only associated with the classical genre."

Even today, it's still important to the organizers to bring people together across genres. People who play the same instrument but would hardly have made music together, such as the star clarinettist Sabine Meyer and a band from the volunteer fire department.

Some instruments should also be brought out of the shadows and appear in a different light. "With the bassoon, we first wanted to make the instrument visible. And we placed the mandolin in an international context," says Schröder. The international context also played a role for the tuba. However, the instrument of the year 2024 was also to be brought out of its niche existence as an accompanying instrument.

Why the voice is so special

The voice is probably the most primal of all forms of musical expression. Researchers assume that people had already been singing more than 150,000 years ago. The oldest instrument that has been discovered is a flute.

"We know from archaeological finds that flutes and drums already existed in the Stone Age," says Christine Siegert, President of the State Music Council of North Rhine-Westphalia. The voice is probably even older: Mothers throughout the ages have probably hummed their children to sleep long before they understood their first words.

The voice can generate trust. We can use it to exchange thoughts, feelings and ideas and thus build deep connections with each other.

Ambassador of the voice

Throughout 2025 there will be festivals and concerts throughout Germany to celebrate the voice as the instrument of the year. There will be more singing in schools, as well as in social facilities. After all, singing is not only fun, it also keeps you physically and mentally healthy.

Some federal states appoint ambassadors for the Instrument Year, who are responsible for promoting the instrument to the public. In Schleswig-Holstein, it's the NDR vocal ensemble, an a capella choir of the Norddeutscher Rundfunk that organizes regular singing programs and joint concerts with amateurs.

Strength in singing together

Hartmut Schröder from the Schleswig-Holstein Music Council would also like to encourage politicians to sing in 2025. "We will try to get members of parliament in Schleswig-Holstein to raise their voices in a different context, namely a musical context."

This article was originally written in German. It was edited by Sarah Hucal.

