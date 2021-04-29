American actor Samuel L. Jackson-starrer The Protege will hit the theatres on August 20, 2021. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Lionsgate as they announced the release date. The studio also announced release dates for Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding on June 29, 2022, and White Bird: A Wonder Story on September 16, 2022. Samuel L. Jackson Birthday: 5 Iconic Movie Quotes That Will Put You in a Good Mood Instantly.

Previously titled The Asset, The Protege follows Anna essayed by Maggie Q, the world's most skilled contract killer who was rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody played by Jackson. When he is harmed, she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton). Spiral: Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson’s Saw Sequel to Hit Theatres on May 14.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, White Bird: A Wonder, based on R.J. Palacio's book, is directed by Marc Forster and stars Bryce Gheisar, Ariella Glaser, Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)