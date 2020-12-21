There are some actors who will remain legendary forever. Samuel L. Jackson is one such actor who changed the dynamic of cinema with his marvellous performances. You cannot really imagine cinema without Jackson. He has worked in so many films that even if you did not want it, he made a place in your heart with his diverse acting career and of course the purple lightsaber. Whether the actor was hunting for his super suit, or getting ravaged by dinosaurs, or assembling a team of superheroes to save the world, we all have a favourite version of this gifted legend. Samuel L Jackson on Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘He Is Very Studied and He Works on What He Wants’.

With the most high-grade picks when it comes to working on a project, Jackson's dialogues also need to be mention separately. His words will go down in cinema history because they are so casually epic and effective. Be it an erratic insult or a lesson for life, he always picks the right words for it. His voice is also programmed to be used for Alexa's voice and that is the coolest thing ever! So, today as the actor celebrates his birthday today, we would like to honour him by quoting 5 of his best quotes. Check it out!

"Given That It's A Stupid-Ass Decision, I've Elected To Ignore It." - Nick Fury, The Avengers

"And You Will Know My Name Is The Lord When I Lay My Vengeance Upon You!" - Jules Winnfield, Pulp Fiction

"Mankind Is The Virus And I'm The Cure." - Richmond Valentine, Kingsman: The Secret Service

"You Know Me. It's My Duty To Please That Booty." - John Shaft II, Shaft

"I Never Did One Thing Right In My Life, You Know That? Not One. That Takes Skill." - Mitch Hennessey, The Long Kiss Goodnight

Samuel L. Jackson turns 72 today. Join us in wishing this fantastic actor Many Many Happy Returns of the Day, and hope that he continues to entertain us with his amazing films in the future.

