Actor Ben Stiller is in negotiations to direct MGM Studios' crime drama The Seven Five. According to Collider, the film is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name from director Tiller Russell and producer Eli Holzman.

It tells the story of a corrupt New York Police Department (NYPD) precinct during the 1980s and its ringleader Michael Dowd, who was arrested in 1992 along with a handful of other cops who stole money and drugs.

Dowd served 14 years in prison and his arrest exposed widespread corruption in the NYPD. Stiller, who last year won a DGA Award for his work on Showtime's limited series "Escape at Dannemora", is also directing thriller "London" and Apple TV Plus series "Severance", starring Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, John Turturro and Christopher Walken.

