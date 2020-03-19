This is Very Serious Topic: Gabriel Jesus Expresses Concerns over Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus on Thursday expressed his concern over the spread of coronavirus saying that it is a 'very serious topic'.The club's official Twitter handle posted a video of Jesus in which he said: "Hi guys! I am here to say that we miss you a lot, we miss getting into the pitch to play. But this is not the time for that. This is a very serious topic. So, I hope you take care of yourselves, take care of your families and be safe. A big hug! See you soon."Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure; all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled.Premier League has also been postponed until at least April 30 due to coronavirus."The FA, Premier League, EFL and women's professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19," Premier League said in a statement on Thursday. "...Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April," the statement added. (ANI)

