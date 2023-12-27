BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, December 27 took a dig at Congress, after the party announced "Bharat Nyay Yatra". Anurag Thakur slammed the grand old party and said, "Prime Minister Modi has given nyay to the people of India, whereas Congress pushed people further into poverty during their regime". He went on to say, "Congress play divisive politics and do not know how to bring the nation together". The Congress on Wednesday announced it will hold a "Bharat Nyay Yatra" covering 14 states and 85 districts from Manipur to Mumbai, beginning January 14. Bharat Nyay Yatra 2024: Congress To Hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' From January 14 Under Rahul Gandhi From Manipur To Mumbai.

Anurag Thakur Slams Congress:

#WATCH | Delhi: On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "...Prime Minister Modi has given 'nyay' to the people of India, whereas Congress, on the one hand, campaigned for 'gareebi hatao' but on the other hand, pushed people further into poverty… pic.twitter.com/fSlCjmpURF — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

