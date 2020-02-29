Three Drug Peddlers Held with 120 Kg Marijuana in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Three drug peddlers were arrested while transporting around 120 kg of marijuana on Friday near Pedda Amberpet under Hayathnagar Police Station limits.According to Mahesh Bhagwat, CP, Rachakonda, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone along with Hayathnagar Police nabbed three persons identified as Gandi Kota Kumar, Nune Vijender and Keshamoni Rajesh Goud.The trio was caught while they were transporting the contraband from Ashvaraopet and Bhadrachalam agency area of Badradri Kothagudem District in order to transport the same to Mumbai. Police have seized assets worth Rs 24,00,000 from the men, which includes the contraband, two cars, Rs 1,200 in cash and five mobile phones. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)