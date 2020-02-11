Three Injured in Cylinder Explosion Incident at Bengaluru-based Hotel

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Three people on Tuesday sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a Bengaluru-based hotel after a cylinder exploded in the premises. The fire broke out at Koramangala Wipro Signal Hotel in Bengaluru.Four fire tenders, five members of the Civil Defence Quick Response Team and police reached the spot to douse the flames. Two ambulances were kept on standby. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

