Three More COVID-19 Patients Recover in HP, No New Case for Third Day

Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 25, a senior health official said.

Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur district have recovered from the infection so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

No fresh coronavirus case was reported in the state in the last three days, he added.

Of the 261 samples sent for testing on Sunday, 194 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, Dhiman added.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

The testing centre in Tanda in Dharamshala has tested 87 samples, and the reports of all of them came out negative, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Rakesh Prajapati said. He said the samples include 29 from Una Distrct, 12 from Hamirpur district, 21 from Chamba district and 25 from Kangra.

So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases in the state has now reduced to 10.

Four active cases from Una, two each from Chamba and Hamirpur, one each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at Tanda's RPGMC in Kangra, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur district and Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan district's Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. PTI COR DJI

