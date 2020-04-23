Three More Die of Coronavirus in UP; Death Toll 24

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) The coronavirus death toll rose to 24 in Uttar Pradesh as three more people succumbed to the infection on Thursday, an official release said.

According to the release, while two deaths were reported from Kanpur, the third one took place in Agra, which has so far recorded the maximum seven fatalities in the state.

Agra is followed by Moradabad in terms of the death toll, where the virus has claimed five lives so far.

The other districts from where coronavirus deaths have been reported are Meerut and Kanpur (three each); and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Firozabad and Aligarh.

The state has so far reported 1,510 cases with 61 fresh cases surfacing on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)